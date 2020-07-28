'New Zealand's first Foosball club launched in Dunedin'

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 09:28

Foosball Dunedin has launched as New Zealand’s first foosball club, with its organisers setting lofty goals to have New Zealand competing in foosball at the Olympics.

As the International Table Soccer Federation continues its mission to make foosball an Olympic sport, a German foosball table manufacturer has equipped Dunedin with internationally recognized competition tables.

While many Kiwis come in touch with foosball as children, only few have ever played on an official competition foosball table, which allows faster yet more controlled playing than on a common table. Foosball enthusiasts Paul Szyszka (Zoology lecturer at the University of Otago) and Steffi Neupert are eager to share their love of the game, and have formed international ties to help make it happen. With the support of Marcus Schulz, Vice President of the German Foosball Federation, and foosball table manufacturer Leonhart, they have set up New Zealand’s first official competition tables in the Unipol Recreation Centre in Dunedin.

Four tables are available to play for free, giving Dunedinites the opportunity to hang out with friends and get a taste of a new and exciting sporting opportunity. Internationally, foosball is governed by the International Table Soccer Federation, which organizes more than 100 tournaments each year with 61 participating nations.

Paul and Steffi are hoping young people in particular get involved, and see foosball as not only a great competitive sport, but also an enjoyable social activity that provides a healthy and fun entertainment option.

"Foosball is a great team sport for which you do not need to be athletically gifted to play, and it provides heaps of entertainment without a hangover. Ultimately we want to develop a New Zealand-wide foosball league and compete at international tournaments," says Paul. To get closer to this goal, he and Steffi are providing free training every Tuesday between 5:30 and 7 pm.

More information about the Foosball Dunedin club, plus events in Dunedin and New Zealand can be found here: www.foosball-dunedin.org