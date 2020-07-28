Tavirun returns to The Valley

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 18:14

The Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young-trained Tavirun will return to Moonee Valley on Saturday, his first run at the track since fracturing his knee at the course last year.

"At the end of his last preparation when he ran third at The Valley he ended up hitting the rail and I think that’s when he did his injury," Young said.

"The surgeon did a terrific job on him and touch wood he’s been pretty sound through the whole preparation, but we were mindful that it was going to take three or four starts for him to get up to his right trip and get race fit."

Now Tavirun races with screws in his knee and Young said the stable was careful not to overtax the gelding.

After showing signs he was nearing his best with a second placing at Sandown in early July, Tavirun was successful at that track over 1800m last Wednesday.

"It mapped perfectly last time after we elected to bypass Flemington the Saturday before," Young said.

"It worked out well as he got everything to suit and he pulled up really well.

"That was the first time going into that race that we had just maintained his knees and had not done any maintenance on them so I think he will get plenty of improvement from it."

Pearl Series entries set to close

The New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association is calling for final entries for the NZB Insurance Pearl Series Early Bird Entries.

Early bird entries close at the end of the current season, on Friday, July 31.

For more information: https://pearlseries.nzthoroughbred.co.nz/page/nomination-form/