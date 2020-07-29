NSW Swifts heading straight to Queensland for Round 1

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 18:14

There will be no Suncorp Super Netball action in Sydney this weekend with both the NSW Swifts and Giants having to immediately relocate north as a result of new border restrictions introduced today by the Queensland Government.

The reigning champion Swifts had been due start their 2020 campaign this Sunday against the Adelaide Thunderbirds at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, while the Giants were set to play the inaugural Super Netball game at the same venue on Saturday against the West Coast Fever. The Swifts will fly to Queensland tomorrow afternoon.

Instead both NSW teams will play each other at Nissan Arena in Brisbane this Sunday with the following fixtures to be finalised in the coming days. Sunday’s game will be a home fixture for the Giants.

Carolyn Campbell - CEO of Netball NSW who own and operate both clubs - said today’s developments were disappointing for netball fans across the state, but stressed the clubs could still play home games later this year.

"We are firstly very disappointed for our NSW Swifts and Giants members who were really looking forward to seeing both our teams at their new home of Ken Rosewall Arena this weekend.

"I know that the players from both clubs love the connection they have with netball fans across the state and not getting the opportunity to play in Sydney this weekend will be a big blow for them too.

"However we have always said we’d do what was necessary to make a season happen in 2020 and the playing group are a credit to us. They are exceptional professionals and will take this in their stride to do what is good for the bigger picture.

"I would like to thank our players, coaches and club staff for their continued commitment, innovation, flexibility and willingness to get things done."

She also said she looked forward to the second phase of the fixture when a number of Swifts and Giants games would return to NSW pending medical advice and border restrictions.

"We have not given up on having home games for both the Swifts and the GIANTS this year in Sydney.

"As the events of today show, the situation is fluid and we will be doing everything in our power to bring games to Sydney when the second round of fixtures is released.

"The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, members and fans is always our number one priority and we will work within the latest health guidelines provided to us by state and federal authorities.

"I would love to see all of NSW get behind both our teams as they head north and shout as loud as they can from here to get them over the line."

Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington said while the changes were unfortunate, the fixture was designed to deal with the uncertainties of a constantly-shifting public health crisis.

And he said the league, clubs and players remained committed to ensuring a full, safe and competitive season could be conducted.

‘’The league has understood from the beginning that this season would need to be flexible to ensure we’re able to carry out a full 60-match competition and we have created a system and fixture to deal with the uncertainty of this health emergency," he said.

"The health and safety of all players, officials and support staff is paramount and by moving all scheduled matches to Queensland this weekend and beyond, we’re ensuring this safety, along with the sustainability of the season.

"We thank all of our players, officials and support staff, especially those based in New South Wales today, for being so flexible with the circumstances we’re facing. We understand it isn’t easy to leave home for an extended period at short notice and we will ensure the league is adequately supporting these teams."

The Suncorp Super Netball season starts on Saturday with a double-header at Brisbane’s Nissan Arena. The Queensland Firebirds and Sunshine Coast Lightning will clash in the first game at 1pm followed by the Adelaide Thunderbirds and West Coast Fever showdown.