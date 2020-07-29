Princess Jenni tipped for exciting spring

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 18:23

Mornington trainer David Brideoake has big expectations with Group One winner Princess Jenni heading into the Melbourne Spring Carnival.

The Gr.1 South Australian Oaks (2000m) winner has impressed Brideoake in track work and he is looking forward to giving the daughter of High Chaparral her first hit-out later this week.

"I think Princess Jenni is in good shape. We go to a first jumpout and we will toddle along and see how she goes," Brideoake told Racing.com.

"I'm sure she will go well. She'll have another one in a couple of weeks' time and then we will make a bit of an assessment of where she is.

"She has got the good races in front of her. We will probably kick her off over 1400m, I would say that we are probably on track later in August. The Memsie (Gr.1, 1400m) might be somewhere to kick her off."

Princess Jenni had a lucrative spring last year, winning the Gr.2 Stocks Stakes (1600m) and finishing fourth to Melody Belle in the Gr.1 Empire Rose Stakes (1600m).

The rising five-year-old could only muster a placing in the Listed March Stakes (1400m) in the autumn and Brideoake believes she has taken plenty of improvement from a spell.

"I thought she was very good first-up (in the autumn). I didn't think her other two runs were as good as I was expecting," he said.

"I just wasn't quite happy with her (in the autumn), so she just went out a bit early, had a good break and I'm really pleased with her."

Bred by the Sunlight Trust, Princess Jenni was purchased out of Phoenix Park’s 2017 New Zealand Bloodstock Premier Yearling Sale draft for $120,000.