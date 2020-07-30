Castrol Toyota Racing Series announces 2021 dates

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 10:01

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand has today confirmed its 2021 Castrol Toyota Racing Series dates.

The 2021 series will run over its traditional five weekends beginning on January 22nd - 24th. The championship's final round will take place over the weekend of February 19th-21st. No venues have been confirmed and TGRNZ is working with promoter Speed Works and MSNZ to announce those in due course.

In common with other sports and events consulting with Government on international sportsmen and sportswomen competing in international events being hosted in New Zealand, Toyota NZ and TGRNZ are in discussion with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Enterprise (MBIE) and the Department of Immigration and regional authorities regarding an exemption plan for overseas drivers.

Although the global pandemic has severely affected global sport and motorsport, TGRNZ has continued to plan for a championship in 2021. As well as testing a number of New Zealand-based prospects in the previous generation FT50 car last week at Hampton Downs, TGRNZ has continued the development programme for its latest FT60 car, which completed its first series earlier this year.

Scheduled rebuilding work on the fleet of FT60s ahead of the championship is underway.

2021 Castrol Toyota Racing Series dates

Round 01: January 22nd-24th

Round 02: January 29th-30th

Round 03: February 5th-7th

Round 04: February 12th-14th

Round 05: February 19th-21st