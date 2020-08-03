Celebrations at unveiling of Para Cycling Walk of Champions

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 13:52

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) today celebrated along with many Para cyclists, support staff, guests from Cycling New Zealand and the Avantidrome the unveiling of the Para Cycling Walk of Champions at the Avantidrome in Cambridge.

The Para Cycling Walk of Champions is a celebration of the incredible achievements of New Zealand’s Para Cycling World Champions and Paralympic gold medallists. Collectively their achievements span 12 years and include 12 World Championship titles and 2 Paralympic gold medals won by an incredible 9 Para cyclists.

The Walk of Champions wall that extends from the inside of the Avantidrome via a tunnel to the infield. It sits proudly across the tunnel from a similar wall that celebrates Olympic medallists and World Champions. This route is travelled daily by all athletes that train at the Avantidrome - be they Paralympic champions or users getting active.

Para cyclist Nicole Murray spoke about the importance of today’s unveiling to all Para cyclists: "To have the plaques of the Para cyclists who have medalled in the past along the Walk of Champions right next to their able bodied counterparts is the most validating thing to see. It embodies the positive direction that people behind the scenes are working to take Para sport towards. I’m very proud to be a part of this significant moment in New Zealand’s Para cycling history."

Fiona Allan (Chief Executive, PNZ) said: "The 9 Para cyclists celebrated here today for their achievements at a Paralympic Games or World Championships are incredible athletes and individuals who have been the best in the world in their chosen sport. It is critical that we celebrate their achievements and share these with all New Zealanders."

She continued: "Para athletes and Paralympians are sporting heroes and they inspire future Paralympians to be the best they can be and build on their success. Further to this, through the power of sport they positively influence community perceptions of disabled people and promote a more diverse and inclusive society."

Jacques Landry (Chief Executive Officer, Cycling New Zealand) said: "With the addition of recognising our Para cycling champions, the Walk of Fame takes on more completeness. This wall is a celebration of excellence and reflects determination, dedication and sheer will power to overcome all obstacles and be the best. It is very fitting that both able-boded and Para cycling champions now feature through this tunnel. We look