Green's requested for release granted

Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - 12:24

Vodafone Warriors halfback Blake Green has requested and been granted an immediate release from his contract.

Green (33) approached the club through his manager Isaac Moses seeking a release from the last three months of his contract to enable him to join another NRL club.

"We were committed to Blake staying with us for the rest of the season but he and his management have indicated they want an immediate release," said Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"Given the circumstances we have granted his request.

"We thank Blake for the contribution he has made to the Vodafone Warriors over the last three years and wish him and his family all the best for the future."

The Vodafone Warriors became Green’s sixth NRL club when he was signed after spending the 2017 season with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

His 55 th and final appearance for the club was last Friday night’s 26-20 win over the Wests Tigers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.