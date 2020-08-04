Fever and Thunderbirds up next for Swifts in Rounds 2 and 3 - NSW Swifts

Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - 14:59

The NSW Swifts are set to do battle with West Coast Fever on Sunday in Round 2 of the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season.

After getting off to a winning start against the Giants over the weekend, Briony Akle’s side will face another stern challenge in the form of the 2018 Grand Finalists.

The Swifts got the better of the Fever both times when the sides met last year, however it was a different story in 2018 with the West Australians taking out both home and away clashes.

Super Netball today announced the fixtures for the next two rounds of competition. The Premiers’ game against the Fever (Sunday, 3.30pm at University of Sunshine Coast) will be followed by a Round 3 clash against the Adelaide Thunderbirds at the same venue on Wednesday 12 August (5pm).

Both games are classified as home fixtures for the Swifts and will be broadcast on Telstra TV and the Telstra Netball LIVE App with repeats on demand on 9Now.

All teams are currently based in Queensland due to COVID19 spread in Victoria and New South Wales.

Akle said it was a relief to get the first round played in Brisbane and for the team to be settled for an extended stay on the Sunshine Coast.

"There are no easy games in this competition and the Fever looked in good form against the Thunderbirds so we’re lucky to have a week to recover after a manic five days," she said.

"Were we quite rusty against the Giants but we got over the line and I hope to see a lot of improvement as we find out feet up here.

"We have a good base at Mooloolaba beach on the Sunshine Coast and our performance team have setup a brilliant space for the players to train in.

"This week will be about managing our player loads as we’ll have two huge games in the space of four days so making good use of the entire squad will be key."

Super Netball operations manager Bill Allen said the health and safety of all athletes and staff remains at the forefront of all scheduling decisions.

"Having been presented with some quite substantial challenges in confirming the first three rounds of the fixture, we will continue to announce the remainder of the 2020 season in phases and work closely with government and key league stakeholders to ensure we’re able to complete the full 60-match season in a safe manner," he said.

"While a condensed season wasn’t our original plan for 2020, it’s exciting that netball fans will be able to enjoy four days a week of live Suncorp Super Netball action."

Upcoming Games

Round 2: NSW Swifts v West Coast Fever (Sunday 9 August, 3.30pm - University of Sunshine Coast)

Round 3: NSW Swifts v Adelaide Thunderbirds (Wednesday 12 August, 5pm - University of Sunshine Coast)