Australian targets for Oaks winner

Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - 17:10

Group One winner Sentimental Miss will head across the Tasman this spring to try and add to her burgeoning CV.

"It was always the long term plan for her to go to Australia for her five-year-old season," Go Racing principal Albert Bosma said.

"Given COVID-19, it now looks like it will be the least depth to spring racing in Australia for a long while, perhaps since the equine flu. There will be a limit on northern hemisphere horses coming down and restrictions on horses moving inter-state.

"She’s last year’s Oaks winner. We purposely gave her a light four-year-old campaign and didn’t step her up to the 2400m even though it’s her best distance.

"She still managed to win a Listed 2000m race last year on a good track. While she’s fine on good tracks, on rain affected tracks, she grows another leg. So if we can strike a wet track over 2400m or further she really comes into her own.

"We have worked really closely with trainer Lisa Latta to prepare for the spring. She had a jumpout last week at Levin and Lisa is really happy with her, saying she’s even stronger this year."

Sentimental Miss will fly to Sydney next week where she will join Chris Waller’s barn.

"Chris is rapt to be getting her and the feeling is mutual. With stables in both Sydney and Melbourne, we won’t face any issues with restrictions on staff movements," Bosma said.

"They are experiencing a very wet winter so this should be ideal for her.

"When she is ready she will move to Melbourne where there are plenty of staying races throughout the spring and valuable Australian black type beckons to add to her broodmare value."

Sentimental Miss is being targeted towards the Gr.1 Caulfield (2400m) and Gr.1 Melbourne Cups (3200m) and has been allocated 51.5kg in both races.

"We are just so excited to have a Go Racing horse targeting these iconic races. With a wet track she may just make those dreams come true," Bosma said.

Valachi Downs offer transport incentive

Valachi Downs will be offering breeders a free transport option between Wellfield Lodge near Palmerston North and their Matamata farm for the upcoming breeding season.

The incentive is for mares booked to any one of Valachi Downs’ five stallions - Ten Sovereigns, US Navy Flag, Zacinto, Vespa, and Savile Row.

The first shuttle transport between the two farms is scheduled to take place on August 10.

For more information, or to book a stallion service, please email: gareth.downey@valachidowns.co.nz