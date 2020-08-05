Derby aspirations for Wertheimer

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 18:22

Former Kiwi three-year-old Wertheimer didn’t take long to make his presence felt across the Tasman.

The son of Tavistock won first-up over 1300m at Cranbourne on Wednesday for trainers Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young and they were fairly confident heading into his fresh-up assignment.

"He has come over from Andrew Campbell and has been here a few weeks," Young told Racing.com.

"He has adapted really well and he worked really nicely the other day with Savvy Lad.

"We thought he would go a great race today. He hasn’t put a foot wrong since stepping into the barn."

The couple are now eyeing lofty targets with the gelding heading into spring.

"We will try and bring him through, maybe get him to Sandown in a couple of weeks in a (BenchMark) 64 1400m and see if he can make that grade," Young said.

"We will always have the (Victoria) Derby (Gr.1, 2500m) in the back of our mind, especially with Tommy Heptinstall (part-owner) with those colours.

"He is out of a Lonhro mare that we used to have back in the stable in New Zealand a few years ago. We will definitely take that (Derby) path with him."