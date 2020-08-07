Deal reached for talented filly Matchmaker - NZ Racing Desk

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 15:29

Impressive Riccarton debut winner Matchmaker will continue her career in Sydney this spring after breeder-owners Gus and Bianca Wigley reached a deal to sell a half-share in the filly.

The Nick Wigley and Kayla Milnes-trained filly triumphed by 3-1/4 lengths in two-year-old company at Riccarton last month, with Wigley revealing there had been plenty of interest in the filly after she won a Rangiora trial 11 days earlier.

The deal results in Gus and Bianca Wigley retaining a half-share in the Makfi filly with new owner Manoj Wanzare and Matchmaker will remain in the Wigley-Milnes stable till after the Gr.1 1000 Guineas (1600m) in November, when she will transfer to Sydney trainer Chris Waller.

"We were reluctant to sell because we wanted to target the 1000 Guineas. (Bloodstock agent) Andy Williams put a very good offer together on behalf of Manoj Wanzare, a client of Chris Waller," Gus Wigley said.

"The arrangement has seen Manoj purchase half of the filly from us with her to stay in training with us here until New Zealand Cup week with the aim of getting her to the 1000 Guineas. She will then transfer to Chis Waller where we'll race her with Manoj. It's a great deal that sees everyone win and is pretty exciting."

Matchmaker will have her next start at Riccarton next Saturday.