Warriors confirm Nathan Brown as head coach

Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - 15:00

Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George has today confirmed the vastly-experienced Nathan Brown as the club’s new head coach.

The 47-year-old former St George Illawarra and Newcastle coach has been secured on a three-year deal to the end of the 2023 NRL season.

"We couldn’t be more delighted to have Nathan as our new head coach," said George.

"He has had an extensive involvement in the game as both a first-grade player and then as a coach in the NRL and the Super League.

"He already has a relationship with our players, football staff and our club after being with us as a coaching consultant working with our hookers this season.

"Nathan’s a terrific person who brings tremendous qualities to the role in every sense." Brown has a career total of almost 450 matches coaching NRL clubs St George Illawarra and Newcastle as well as Huddersfield and St Helens in the English Super League. As a hooker, he made 172 first-grade appearances for St George and St George Illawarra before becoming an NRL coach at the age of 29.

"I’m a career coach. I just love coaching and this job with the Vodafone Warriors is a fantastic opportunity," he said.

"I spent time in Auckland during the preseason and was really impressed with the whole set-up, the players and the staff throughout the organisation.

"The Vodafone Warriors are hugely important to the competition. We’ve seen that this year with the sacrifices they’ve made to keep the NRL going. I can’t wait to get stuck in." During his playing career, Brown played in three grand finals in 1993, 1996 and 1999.

After coaching St George Illawarra for six seasons, he spent six seasons in the Super League where he took the Huddersfield Giants to the Challenge Cup final and guided St Helens to grand final success over Wigan in 2014.

NATHAN BROWN

Born: July 31, 1973

Birthplace: Maclean, New South Wales

Coaching Career:

Club:

St George Illawarra Dragons coach 2003-2008

Huddersfield Giants coach 2009-2012

St Helens coach 2013-2014

Melbourne coaching consultant 2015

Newcastle Knights coach 2016-2019

Vodafone Warriors coaching consultant 2020

Playing Career:

Position: Hooker

Junior Club: Maclean Magpies

Club Career:

St George Dragons 1993-1998

St George Illawarra Dragons 1999-2000

Club Appearances: 172