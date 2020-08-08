Sharrock and Schofer dominate at Hawera

Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - 18:58

Trainer Allan Sharrock and his apprentice Hazel Schofer claimed all the plaudits at Hawera on Saturday with the pair dominating proceedings on the day.

Sharrock and Schofer combined for victories aboard Shanghai Express, Tavi Mac, Beckidboo and Aricina as Sharrock also scored with The Grinder, ridden by Lisa Allpress, and Cannoli at Te Rapa to make it six wins on the day.

Not to be outdone Schofer, who only returned to riding after the COVID-19 lockdown following an extended break due to weight issues, also scored on the Warren Bolton-trained Jazamour and veteran galloper Dolcetto for Sylvia Kay to register her own set of six victories.

Sharrock looked to have a strong team engaged at the meeting, with all five of his winners sent out favourite in their respective events, although the New Plymouth conditioner was happy to take a wait and see attitude into the day.

"I said to a few of my mates if I had the luck, I could win five and we ended up going one better," Sharrock said.

"As things turned out my horses were suited as most were drawn wide and were back runners which is how the pattern on the day at Hawera worked out.

"In saying that, they still had to be good to win and I’m pretty sure I’ve never trained more than four on a day so to get six winners is just unbelievable.

Sharrock was quick to compliment the performance of Schofer who has made every post a winner in her return to racing.

"I don’t think you will find that any other three-kilogram claimer has ever ridden six in a day," he said.

"I was actually hoping to get seven for her and for me, but we missed out.

"She (Schofer) rode consistently all day and although there are a few things we have to tidy up, she is a kid going forward in a hurry.

"I think racing needs more like Hazel as she presents well, speaks well on television and she is a good kid."

The six wins by Sharrock and Schofer see the pair at the top of their respective premiership tables, a situation that brought a large grin to Sharrock’s face.

"If you asked me if I’ve ever been on top of the premiership, I would say probably never so that’s marvellous," Sharrock said.

"I might have to get a photo of that but honestly it has truly been a special day."

Sharrock is confident there are more wins in store for the team, singling out the Gerry Harvey-bred and owned Aricina for special mention after she cruised to a nine-length victory.

"I think Aricina is quite special as they just don’t do what she has done," Sharrock said.

"She has won two on end with a combined margin of fifteen lengths and it was only really a track gallop today in a reasonable grade.

"She’s a mare on the rise although I won’t go too far with her in this prep as I think this time next winter, she could be a serious racehorse.

"She doesn’t need a bottomless track and being out of a Zabeel mare she could win a good Cup race on reasonable ground."

Aricina is the fifth foal of Zabeel mare Torlundy and is the granddaughter of Gr.1 New Zealand One Thousand Guineas (1600m) and Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) winner Tartan Tights.

- NZ Racing Desk