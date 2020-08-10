New funding available from Sport NZ

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 11:47

As Aotearoa re-sets and re-builds post-Covid-19, we know that many play, active recreation and sport organisations are going through a difficult time. Sport NZ has developed a recovery package to help support these organisations get back on their feet following the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Sport NZ Community Resilience Fund Phase 2 forms part of this recovery package. It aims to provide financial support to play, active recreation and sport organisations who are experiencing financial hardship in the period 1 July to 30 September 2020, as a result of Covid-19.

We welcome applications from organisations that have not previously received funding from Sport NZ, and those that may have received some support already through Community Resilience Fund in May/June 2020. Applicants for the earlier Community Resilience Fund had to be affiliated to Sport NZ national partners, but this is not a requirement for Community Resilience Fund Phase 2.

The fund is not intended for organisations that already receive investment directly from Sport NZ.

One key change to the previous Community Resilience Fund will be the ability to claim assistance for a broader range of costs including operational costs that are critical to delivering activities and programmes to support the reactivation of active recreation and sport now that New Zealand has moved to Alert Level 1.

Not all clubs and organisations have fixed costs (such as clubrooms, phone bills, etc), and assistance for operational funding will mean more community organisations will be eligible for support, and importantly, will be better placed to ensure our communities access to active recreation and sporting opportunities are reinstated/maintained.

The amount awarded will be decided on a case-by-case basis. No organisations will be awarded more than $25,000.

