Winning double for Bishara - NZ Racing Desk

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 15:02

South Auckland horseman Nicholas Bishara is tickled pink with the way his boutique stable has started the new season.

He recorded a winning double at Te Rapa on Saturday with Rising Renown and Ihu, bringing is current season tally to three wins, just two shy of last season’s total.

"It was a terrific weekend and I just can’t believe how well I am going to be honest," Bishara said.

"We are having a winner a week and to get a double on a Saturday feature meeting was great.

"It’s good after lockdown to be able to get back out and get something. The whole team is firing."

Rising Renown kicked-off the day in winning fashion for Bishara when recording his maiden victory in the Wrote @ Highview Mile (1600m), vindicating his decision to take a share in the gelding.

"I was absolutely over the moon," Bishara said. "I put my faith in Rising Renown and bought a share in him. He showed me a hell of a lot last year but he just didn’t do it on the track.

"I just put my faith in him and he has come right. Andrew Calder (jockey) had nothing but good things to say about him on Saturday.

"He said he has got a turn of foot and he probably wants a better track.

"The idea now is we may send him to Australia. It’s a tough call but we will see how we go."

Bishara’s day got even better when Ihu secured back-to-back victories in the Pak ‘N’ Save Clarence St 1200.

"Ihu was brave on Saturday," Bishara said. "He got headed and he fought back. He is a very high-class horse but has a horrible action. He throws one leg so we will probably try and make the most of it at the moment while the wet tracks are around."

Ihu beat a handy field on the weekend, which included the likes of Group Three winner Sultan Of Swing, and Group Three performers Karalino and Savy Yong Blonk, and Bishara is now eyeing some loftier targets with the gelding.

"If we can get some black-type for him that would be great for (part-owner) Mark Gaskell who actually bought him out of the sales," Bishara said.

"He has beaten a very handy field on Saturday so there might be aspirations for a Foxbridge Plate (Gr.2, 1200m). The Melody Belle’s and the like are overseas. There are some good horses coming through, but when you have got fitness and everything else on your side why not have a crack?

"But we will just wait and see, we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves."

Meanwhile, Bishara is looking forward to heading south to Taupo on Wednesday where he will line-up Bolt From The Blue over 1100m.

"I am very happy with Bolt From The Blue," Bishara said. "He has won there before and his work on Saturday was enormous.

"He is just a different horse now, he is just in a quieter environment I think and is going well."