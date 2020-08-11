NZB Ready to Run Sale breeze up dates confirmed - NZ Racing Desk

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 16:12

Breeze Up dates for New Zealand Bloodstock’s Ready to Run Sale of Two-Year-Olds have been adjusted and will now take place on Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 October at Te Rapa Racecourse, with all prospective buyers welcome to attend.

With the recently released trial and racing programs announced for October, the decision was made to move the dates forward slightly to better fit with the industry’s wider schedule.

Timing for the Breeze Ups will remain the same, commencing at 10am both days.

Each Breeze Up heat will be filmed and timed, with extensive video footage made available for viewing on the NZB website in due course.

The 2020 edition of NZB’s Ready to Run Sale will take place on 18 and 19 November at the Karaka Sales Centre.

The number one sale of its kind in Australasia is the undisputed source of winning two-year-olds, with NZB Ready to Run Sale graduates claiming 136 black type victories in the last five seasons alone.

With the upgrade to ultra-fast fibre at Karaka, NZB is now in the position to offer online bidding services for registered buyers who are unable to be physically in attendance.

The catalogue will launch in mid-September.

New sponsor for National Breeding Awards

The inaugural National Breeding Awards, to be held in Cambridge later this month, will be sponsored by Hamilton based Ebbett Volkswagen as part of a new partnership agreement with the New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders Association.

To be known as the Ebbett VW NZTBA National Breeding Awards, the event will honour the Sir Patrick and Justine, Lady Hogan Breeder of the Year, the Eight Carat Broodmare of the Year sponsored by Arion Pedigrees and the three Champion stallion trophies - Dewar (Australasian earnings), Centaine (Worldwide earnings) and Grosvenor (New Zealand earnings) Awards, which were previously presented at the New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing Horse of the Year Awards dinner.

The new event will also incorporate the successful group one awards dinner previously held by the Waikato branch of the NZTBA who will host this evening. It will feature their traditional awards, including the award for the breeder of the Seton Otway trophy for the Horse of The Year, the Mary Lynne Ryan Young Achiever, and the Personality of the Year award, along with trophies for the breeders of 21 Group One winners.

The presentation for the New Zealand Bloodstock Filly of the Year, Jennifer Eccles, will also be made on the evening.

Ebbett Volkswagen are pleased to be associated with the NZTBA and with this prestigious new event.

"We are happy to be partnering with the NZTBA and are looking forward to a great working partnership in the future," Ebbett Volkswagen Dealer Principal Poll Oosthuizen said.

"We like to sponsor locally and supporting the NZTBA is appealing as the majority of their members are Waikato based and can utilise our vehicles, whether it’s a ute for the farm, a family car or a people mover for staff."

NZTBA chief executive Justine Sclater is delighted to have Ebbett Volkswagen join the family of NZTBA’s commercial partners.

"I think they will be a great fit. We all need vehicles whether they are for personal use or on our farms," she said.

"Volkswagen is a fantastic and trusted brand to be associated with and we are looking forward to growing this relationship."

As part of their sponsorship Ebbett Volkswagen will be donating a six-month lease on a VW Amarok Ute to be auctioned live at the event.

Also, to be auctioned is a service nomination to Ocean Park - courtesy of Waikato Stud, a Helicopter tour of Waiheke Island for six people which features a lunch at Man O’ War Vineyards, kindly donated by Shaw’s Cambridge in association with Man O’War Vineyards, along with a Cocktail Party for twelve guests in your own home catered by Food By Design with wines provided by Soho Wines and Quartz Reef.

The event catering for over 400 people will take place at the Don Rowlands Centre, Lake Karapiro near Cambridge on August 22, featuring fine cuisine and wines generously sponsored by Soho Wines and Quartz Reef.

The dinner will be run in conjunction with the Waikato NZTBA Branch annual stallion tour on the Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd.

First foal for Eminent

Brighthill Farm stallion Eminent has welcomed his first foal with the birth of a colt out of High Chaparral mare Rose Meer at Cambridge Stud on Saturday.

"I went to Cambridge Stud and couldn’t be happier with him," Brighthill Farm principal Nick King said.

"He is a smart, strong correct colt with a lovely head and a bit of presence about him. It’s certainly exciting to have the first foal on the ground safely and leaving a good impression."

Before retiring to stud, Eminent won three of his 14 career starts, including the Gr.2 Prix Guilaume d’Ornano (2000m), Gr.3 Craven Stakes (1600m), and was placed in the Gr.1 Ranvet Stakes (2000m) and Gr.1 Irish Champion Stakes (2000m).

Eminent is the only son of Frankel at stud in Australasia and the high class spring three-year-old from Europe bred a quality book of 114 mares last season and is proving popular again this season at a fee of $7500+gst.