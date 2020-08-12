Giant Eels front rower Evans signed - Vodafone Warriors

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 13:21

The Vodafone Warriors have added more size to their 2021 NRL roster by signing giant Parramatta Eels prop Kane Evans, one of the tallest players in the competition.

Boasting 108 NRL appearances for the Sydney Roosters and the Eels, the 199cm, 110kg Evans (28) has been secured on a two-year deal to the end of the 2022 season.

His acquisition further boosts the club’s stocks of big forwards for next season following the signing of Mate Ma’a Tonga international Ben Murdoch-Masila from Warrington while Canberra’s Jack Murchie joined the Vodafone Warriors in May.

"Kane is a really important signing for us as he brings the size, leg speed and aggression that we are looking to add to our pack," said Vodafone Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan.

"With Ben Murdoch-Masila coming, the rise of young Eliesa Katoa, Jack Murchie joining us and now Kane it dramatically changes the dynamics of the squad.

"Kane always played in winning teams during his junior days and he brings that winning culture with him.

"Through his time at the Roosters and Parramatta he knows what this looks like and this was an ingredient we were keen to add to our squad.

"He is also a fantastic team man who can galvanise teams with a sense of fun and he engenders great enthusiasm into a group."

Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George, while acknowledging Evans’ playing credentials, was equally impressed with his character.

"We couldn’t have been more impressed with Kane in our Zoom meeting," he said.

"He displays all the qualities we are looking for and you could see the excitement in his eyes and hear the passion in his voice.

"The experience he brings from his previous NRL clubs will be of great assistance to our group."

After excelling for the Roosters in the National Youth Competition, he represented the New South Wales Under-20s and the Junior Kangaroos in 2012 before making Fiji’s squad for the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

Evans debuted at NRL level for the Roosters early in 2014 and went to play 74 first-grade games for the club before signing with Parramatta for the 2018 season.

He has made seven appearances for the Eels so far this season, scoring one of their two tries in their 14-12 win over the Sharks on Sunday.

KANE EVANS

Born: January 9, 1992

Birthplace: Sydney, NSW

Junior Club: Leichhardt Wanderers

Position: Prop

Height: 199cm

Weight: 110kg

Previous Clubs: Sydney Roosters (2013-2017)

NRL Debut: Sydney Roosters v Parramatta Eels, Sydney Football Stadium, March 15, 2014 (Round 2)

NRL Career: 108 appearances (2013-2020)

Sydney Roosters: 74 appearances (2013-2017)

Parramatta Eels: 34 appearances (2018-2020)

NRL Points: 24 (6 tries)

Representative: 13 Tests for Fiji Bati (2013-2019), Rugby League World Cup (2013, 2017), World All-Stars (2016), New South Wales City Origin (2015)