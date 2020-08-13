August 14-16 round cancelled for all grades - ARL

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 17:37

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place across the Auckland region, all Auckland Rugby League games scheduled to be played during the August 14-16 round have been cancelled and will be treated as a 'Washout Round'.

The 'Washout Round' means impacted games will not be rescheduled, with no competition points awarded for the round.

As it stands the Government has placed Auckland under Level 3 restrictions until at least midnight on Friday, August 14, and even if the alert level is lowered ARL CEO Greg Whaiapu said games will not take place this weekend.

"Given the strict COVID-19 protocols that need to be followed, there wouldn't be enough time for clubs to ensure they have appropriate measures in place even if the alert level was lowered," Whaiapu said.

"With that in mind we are making the call now because we feel it is in the best interests of everyone involved, regarding their health and safety."

Updates on future rounds for all grades will be provided at a later date, pending further Government rulings and advice.

In the meantime, all rugby league activity in Auckland, including trainings and gatherings, is suspended and the ARL encourages the Auckland league community to practice good hygiene, maintain social distancing of two metres and to stay home unless absolutely necessary.