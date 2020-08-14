Riccarton Park to race behind closed doors

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 11:45

The Canterbury Jockey Club together with New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing has made the decision to plan for Saturday’s race meeting to be run under the Emergency Regulations applicable to a Level 2 Alert.

As was the case with the Taupo and Waverley race meetings this week this will mean that only people essential to the running the race meeting will be permitted on course.

Owners, members, and ticketed guests will not be able to attend due to there being insufficient time to make compliant arrangements as required by the regulations.

As a result, the Club will have to cancel all pre-booked raceday functions.

However, the club said if the Government’s announcement on Friday afternoon allows, they will endeavour to open the gates to allow owners, members, and general attendance oncourse.