Auckland league activity suspended extended until August 26

Saturday, 15 August, 2020 - 09:53

All rugby league activity in Auckland will remain suspended until at least August 26, following the Government’s announcement on Friday that the Level 3 restrictions for the region have been extended by 12 days.

This means all Auckland Rugby League games scheduled to take place during the August 21-23 round are now cancelled and will be treated as a 'Washout Round', as was already announced for the August 14-16 round.

A 'Washout Round' means impacted games will not be rescheduled, with no competition points awarded for the round.

Trainings - both contact and non-contact - plus any other form of rugby league gathering, are also suspended until August 26.

Updates on future rounds for all grades will be provided at a later date, pending further Government rulings and advice.