Scott Pye takes maiden podium finish for DEWALT Racing

Sunday, 16 August, 2020 - 00:03

Scott Pye has taken his first podium finish for DEWALT Racing and Team 18 at Hidden Valley Raceway today, leading home his team-mate Mark Winterbottom in fourth place in what was a sensational day for the Melbourne-based team.

Pye started the race in ninth place after a solid performance in qualifying and the Top 15 shoot out.

He made a neat start on hard tyres, but his race came to life after an early safety car period and pit stops, where he switched to soft tyres and bolted through the field, ultimately passing his team-mate Winterbottom for what was the final spot on the podium.

Pye actually crossed the line in fourth place, however, a 15 second penalty for Jamie Whincup saw the DEWALT star leap up onto the podium - his first podium since the Bathurst 1000 in 2018 and eighth in his career.

The result was Team 18’s second ever podium place, the first being for Alex Davison at Phillip Island back in 2013.

Winterbottom started the race on soft tyres and made a good start, making his way swiftly to second before passing leader Scott McLaughlin.

An early safety car saw nearly the whole field pit, with Winterbottom leading the field into the lane, dropping to fifth place in the pit order shuffle.

Winterbottom switched to the hard tyres, and after a mixed restart, the IRWIN-supported Commodore driver eventually finished fourth, despite his helmet fan failing in the scorching Darwin heat.

The result moves Winterbottom up to sixth place in the championship, while Pye now sits 17th.

Races 14 and 15 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will be held tomorrow.

QUOTES

Scott Pye, driver #20 DEWALT Racing Holden ZB Commodore

"What an awesome race today at Hidden Valley, the DEWALT Commodore was fast," said Scott Pye.

"We had a tricky pit stop with a double stack but we were able to come back through from last on the lead lap to get up on the podium. "

"I’m really thankful for everyone at DEWALT Racing and Team 18, and great to give them something to smile about after the sacrifices they have made to be here.

"It was a tough day, didn't make it easier on ourselves coming from last, but yeah, we're stoked.

"With the car speed we had today we can make some things work and I’m keen to get back out there tomorrow."

Mark Winterbottom, driver #18 IRWIN Racing Holden ZB Commodore

"Overall I’m happy and gutted at the same time, we had a good chance of winning that race but we have pretty good tyres to fight with tomorrow," said Mark Winterbottom.

"We qualified fourth which was great to put ourselves in a really good position to go aggressive for this afternoon’s race.

"I started on the soft tyre, quickly moved into the lead and life was looking good before the safety car came out on Lap 5.

"I went into the pit lane first and emerged in fifth on hard tyres.

"I put on a good move on McLaughlin on the restart, but lost ground to the soft tyre runners after that and ended fourth."

NEXT EVENT: 15-16 August 2020

BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown

TRACK LENGTH: 2.87km

CORNERS: 14

SUPERCARS ROUNDS HOSTED: 22

RACE LAP RECORD: 1:06.5590 (Nick Percat, 2018)