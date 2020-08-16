Winterbottom sixth at Darwin Triple Crown for IRWIN Racing

Sunday, 16 August, 2020 - 23:06

Mark Winterbottom capped off a breakthrough weekend for Team 18 with a seventh place finish for IRWIN Racing in Race 15 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship and sixth overall at the Darwin Triple Crown.

Winterbottom started 11th and was the last of the field to make their pit stop, leading 20 laps before stopping on Lap 26. The IRWIN Commodore emerged eighth after the stop and Winterbottom used his extra grip advantage to catch and pass Jack Le Brocq for seventh at Turn 5.

Qualifying earlier in the day was compromised with traffic issues as Winterbottom set a time on used softs from the first stint of Race 13 on Saturday, starting ninth and dropping back to 11th in Race 14.

Pye meanwhile struggled for qualifying balance on used softs, starting 11th and 21st for the two 38-lappers.

After scoring his first podium for the team on Saturday, the DEWALT star finished 16th in Race 14 and 22nd in Race 15.

Pye explained the team ran a longer first stint and gambled on a late safety car to charge back through the pack which never eventuated, as the DEWALT Commodore was one of the top five pacesetters in the remaining laps.

A strong overall performance from the team saw Winterbottom complete the Darwin Triple Crown sixth overall, with Pye 11th.

The result saw Winterbottom sit sixth in the championship standings, with Pye in 17th.

Team 18 will return to Hidden Valley in six days time for the CoreStaff Darwin Supersprint on August 22-23.