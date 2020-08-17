National Breeding Awards postponed

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 17:36

The Ebbett VW National Breeding Awards have been postponed due to COVID-19 alert level restrictions, with a new date to be confirmed when possible.

If ticket holders would like a refund please contact the Waikato Branch of the NZTBA at nztbawaikatob@gmail.com or contact the NZTBA office on 07 827 7727.

The format for this year's gavelhouse.com Waikato Stallion tour has also been altered.

Under Level 2 restrictions group sizes must be kept under 100, robust contact tracing must occur, while social distancing and increased hand sanitisation is recommended.

All farms must display QR codes and all attendees must have the contract tracer app downloaded on their phones as recommended by Government Covid guidelines, or have some form of accurate contact and travel tracing.

The Waikato branch of the Breeders’ Association have committed to running this year’s parade in line with alert level 2 guidelines imposed by the Government.

The gavelhouse.com stallion parade will operate under a strict booking/registration system, the group size will be capped at 90 and members must book in via the link below.

Once registered you will be assigned a position for the entire day of the parade as scheduled.

Positions will be granted on a first in first served basis with financial members of the NZTBA getting priority.

For those unable to attend, each farm can be contacted directly to book stallion viewing appointments over the next two weeks.

Full Parade itinerary: https://www.nzthoroughbred.co.nz/stallion-parade-schedule/