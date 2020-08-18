'Exciting young prospect among Women’s Development Contract list'

Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 - 12:00

Eight of New Zealand’s most promising women’s players have signed Development Contracts for the 2020-21 season as New Zealand Cricket looks to further invest in the women’s game.

The youngest player to be included in the list is 16-year-old Auckland Hearts left-arm orthodox spinner, Fran Jonas.

Jonas made her Hearts debut last season and has shown plenty of promise in her fledgling career, according to Auckland Hearts Head Coach, Nick White.

"Fran is most definitely a promising young cricketer with a calm, relaxed temperament," said White.

"She has a fluent, economical action and an excellent work ethic and this is sure to be a great opportunity to continue her development in the game.

"For us as coaches it’s about ensuring we look after not just her cricket but also her well-being. She’s still a 16-year-old and we need to be mindful of that as she progresses with her cricket."

It’s the second season NZC has offered the Women’s Development Contracts with the women’s game on a continual rise both domestically and globally.

Head of Women’s High Performance, Ant Sharp, said the Development Contracts are a continuation of the commitment NZC is making to the women’s game.

"It’s exciting to see a new wave of women’s cricketers coming through our Major Association system," said Sharp.

"Fran is perfect for this programme," said Sharp. "We get to learn more about her as a person as well as developing her already exciting skill set.

"These contracts are about giving up-and-coming female cricketers a chance to develop their games by utilising the best coaching resources in the country."

Part of the criteria for selecting the Development Contract list is that the players have the potential to become NZC Contracted Players in the future.

NZC Development Contracts

Bella Armstrong - Auckland

Skye Bowden - Auckland

Rebecca Burns - Wellington

Eden Carson - Otago

Katie Gurrey - Northern Districts

Fran Jonas - Auckland

Jacinta Savage - Canterbury

Jess Watkin - Central Districts