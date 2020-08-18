Sentimental Miss pleases in Rosehill trial - NZTR

Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 - 18:08

Group One-winning mare Sentimental Miss has made a pleasing start to her Sydney spring preparation, winning her 1100m Group trial at Rosehill on Tuesday.

She began well from her barrier to settle just in behind the leader and travelled generously through the early stages.

Approaching the home turn, jockey Hugh Bowman angled her into clear galloping room and she was able to finish off nicely to win by 0.2 lengths.

"Hugh was very happy with her trial this morning," trainer Chris Waller said. "He said her fitness levels are good and if we wanted to go to a 1600m race first-up it would be no problem.

"Obviously she hasn't done a lot of work since being in Sydney and it was either trialling this morning or next week, but now we have got the trial into her I can give her a quiet week ahead, continue putting a little bit of condition on her and have her in the best possible shape going into her first-up run.

"She will steadily build as she goes deeper into the preparation. At this stage there are two options on the 5th September over 1400m or a mile, and I have a slight leaning towards a mile at this stage."

Sentimental Miss was purchased by Go Racing out of The Oaks Stud’s 2017 New Zealand Bloodstock Select Yearling Sale draft for $40,000.

She went on to win three of her 19 starts for former trainer Lisa Latta, including the Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) and Listed Wanganui Cup (2040m).

Masks mandatory at trial and race meetings

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing has updated its Level 2 and 3 directives to introduce a requirement for the wearing of face coverings at race or trial meetings.

Face masks are required to be worn at all times in the weigh-room, birdcage, and starting gates.

Riders are permitted to lower their mask during racing, after loading up in barriers and before re-entering the birdcage.

NZTR said this change has been brought in line with updated Government advice, and specifically to help protect the wellbeing of jockeys, upon which the ongoing conduct of racing is vitally dependent.

Whilst this requirement comes into force immediately, initial dispensation is provided to jockeys as NZTR is in the process of purchasing and distributing a face covering that is secure and suitable for riders.

NZTR also announced that while there is provision in the Level 2 Directive for attendance of owners, sponsors or other ticketed guests, provided that this is done in line with Government mandated requirements, NZTR has suspended this provision until further notice.

This will be reviewed after the next Government announcement on Alert Levels.

Aligned to this decision, there will be no provision for on-course wagering, except where self-service terminals are already on site.