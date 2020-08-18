Warriors 'delighted' with sponsorship decision

Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 - 23:36

Vodafone Warriors chairman Rob Croot and CEO Cameron George tonight applauded the National Rugby League and Telstra for reviewing their decision to force Vodafone out as the club’s principal sponsor.

Despite Vodafone still having two years of its existing deal to run, the NRL had informed the club and Vodafone that it would enact an exclusivity clause at the end of this season which protects its major sponsor Telstra from any competition.

However, tonight Telstra announced it had made a decision enabling the Vodafone Warriors to continue their sponsorship with Vodafone.

"This is tremendous news for the Vodafone Warriors," Croot and George said in a joint statement.

"We’re thrilled the NRL and Telstra have reconsidered their position in favour of Vodafone and the game as a whole. Vodafone has been an unbelievable partner with its wonderful support of our club and rugby league generally.

"We’re extremely grateful for this outcome and now we can all get on with growing the game.

"The Covid-19 situation has been difficult for everyone. This whole year has been stressful enough without facing this challenge over our partnership with Vodafone.

"Tonight we can draw a line and move on. This is fantastic for our members, fans, staff, players and everyone who supports the NRL."