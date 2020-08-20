Repco revealed as Bathurst's new 'King Of The Mountain'

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 10:22

Today, Repco announced a multi-year partnership with the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship as the naming rights sponsor of the Bathurst 1000, starting in 2021.

Repco, Australasia’s leading provider of automotive aftermarket parts and accessories, is no stranger to motorsport. In 2018, they entered a partnership with the Shell V-Power Racing Team and were later crowned the Official Automotive Retailer of the Supercars series. They are once again stepping up their motorsport involvement and engagement with fans with today’s news.

Repco and Supercars have established a new five-year agreement commencing in 2021 as the naming rights sponsor for the Bathurst 1000. Wayne Bryant, Executive General Manager (Repco AU) said "its two iconic brands in one amazing partnership. Repco has a long history in motorsport and so, aligning with Australia’s most famous race was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up."

Sean Seamer, Supercars CEO, described the new partnership as major endorsement of the sport. "We are delighted to welcome one of Australasia’s most recognisable and premium brands as our naming rights partner of our marquee event from 2021", said Seamer. Repco is the 11th sponsor in history to take naming rights for the flagship event.

At the core of Repco’s most recent announcement, is a desire to better engage their customers, who are passionate about cars and enthusiastic Supercars fans. In addition, the Repco Crew of 5,000 employees across Australia and New Zealand share the same passion for motorsport as they do the products they sell. "Motorsport is part of Repco’s DNA. The Bathurst sponsorship will further enhance our commitment to the Repco Crew and our passionate customers. It also ensures motorsport is a significant part of our future," explained Jamie Walton, Executive General Manager Merchandise and Marketing (Repco ANZ).

Repco’s involvement in motorsport began with engine manufacturing almost 100 years ago. They partnered with Sir Jack Brabham in the 1960’s with three Formula 1 Grand Prix wins in the BT19, powered by a Repco Brabham engine. Further to that, in the 1970’s, Repco developed and built the F5000 engine for Formula 5000 racing, which also won races in the Australian Grand Prix, the New Zealand Grand Prix, the Australian Driver’s Championship, and the Australian Sports Car Championship, to name a few. Through the same era, a derivative of the F5000 won the Australia Touring Car Championship, including success at Bathurst.

Repco has continued to gather significant momentum through its business transformation. Repco looks forward to working closely with Supercars to ensure Bathurst continues to be Australia’s iconic motorsport race at the great, Repco Bathurst 1000.