River Radiance ready to step up

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 15:31

After River Radiance overcame adversity to run a gallant first-up third in a Class 2 race over 1100m, trainer Mok Zhan Lun decided that the S$250,000 Merlion Trophy (1200m) on Sunday was worth a roll of the dice.

"I was very happy with his last run (on August 8). He got galloped on and still came in third (to Sacred Rebel)," Mok said.

"Without that incident, I’m not saying he would have won, but he could have finished closer. He came back with lacerations to his leg, he’s over it now as it was only a skin issue.

"As he runs well on Polytrack, I thought why not give him a go in the Merlion Trophy. It’s the only sprint trophy race on Polytrack as well."

Mok has booked Marc Lerner for the ride. The French jockey rode the Rip Van Winkle five-year-old once, for an unplaced run in the Stewards’ Cup (1600m) in March.

To Mok, nothing much could be said about the ride. It was the horse who didn’t stay.

"I tested him twice over longer trips (1400m and 1600m), but it didn’t work out. From now on, I will keep him to sprint races on the Polytrack," he said.

Mok is happy with the Macau-owned River Radiance ahead of the weekend.

"He has definitely improved on his race fitness after that first run," he said.

"He had his last gallop today (Wednesday). He did it effortlessly.

"I was happy with that. The horse is fit and well."

River Radiance was sold out of Seaton Park’s 2017 New Zealand Bloodstock Select Yearling Sale draft.