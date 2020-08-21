Champagne commentary on its way for champagne level Rugby - NZME

Friday, 21 August, 2020 - 17:16

When the much-anticipated North v South match goes ahead, get set to enjoy a different style to footy coverage - with an alternative commentary from The Alternative Commentary Collective (ACC).

The lovable, albeit well-informed, larrikins from The ACC are bringing back the cult hit Champagne Rugby with alternative coverage of the upcoming North v South game on iHeartRadio, Radio Hauraki and for the first time available as the yellow button option on Sky Sport 1.

With likes of The ACC’s Jeremy Wells, Matt Heath, Mike Lane and James McOnie back behind the mics, Champagne Rugby promises to make a vintage return.

Sky Sport has introduced a number of new features to rugby coverage throughout the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition and is keen to see this continue for other competitions in partnership with like-minded teams such as The ACC.

Tex Teixeira, Sky’s Chief Content Officer, says, "We’ve had a great opportunity over the last few months to try new things for viewers including in-game interviews, Player Cam and Fan Cam. We’re really excited to see what The ACC can bring to the party - so we’re handing over the mic on our own ‘yellow-button’ commentary option to see how fans react. We’ll still offer the world class expertise and insight from the awesome Sky Sport team on the Sky Sport Now and Sky Go stream- and broadcast, but we’re always open to new ways of doing things."

NZME Chief Revenue Officer Paul Hancox, says, "The ACC are fan-favourites - and I know they are looking forward to working with the Sky Sport crew to add a whole other experience to the game which is part of New Zealand’s DNA. We’re confident the commentary will go off with a bang and look forward to some eye-popping content from the Champagne Rugby show."

The ACC live commentary of The North v South match on Saturday September 5th will be available on SKY Sports 1 via the yellow button and can also be found at TheACCnz.co.nz, hauraki.co.nz and iHeartRadio.co.nz. For those after a traditional radio commentary, the match will also be broadcast on Newstalk ZB and Gold AM.

NZME will be announcing more exciting initiatives from The Alternative Commentary Collective in the coming days.