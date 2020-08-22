Team 18 working to unlock Darwin potential

Saturday, 22 August, 2020 - 22:07

IRWIN Racing’s Mark Winterbottom and DEWALT Racing’s Scott Pye showed glimpses of potential in practice and qualifying but could not convert in the race, battling to finish 11th and 13th respectively in Race 16 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint.

Pye, who topped the times in Practice 1 to commence proceedings, fell backwards off the start when the clutch failed and he stalled on the grid, but recovered strongly to 13th.

Winterbottom, who set provisional pole after the two-part qualifying sessions, struggled for race pace and dropped back to 11th after time lost during the pit stop cycle.

With intermittent cloud cover affecting grip levels during the shootout, Pye set a time quick enough to start eighth for the race after progressing to the shootout fourth-quickest.

Winterbottom was on a lap matching the top three pacesetters in his shootout lap, but a moment over the kerb at Turn 10 cost two-tenths and dropped to seventh, securing a Team 18 lockout of the fourth row on the grid.

A previous four-time race winner at Hidden Valley, Winterbottom stopped on Lap 16 for two right-hand side tyres. He was fighting to defend his top-ten spot, but a close exchange with Chaz Mostert saw the pair run side-by-side up to Turn 6 before he settled for 11th.

Pye was the last of the field to stop with ten laps remaining for two right-hand-side tyres, the loaded side of the car for the majority of the lap.

Both drivers acknowledged their strong speed earlier in the day, but conceded there is still room to improve to convert their speed into a strong result tomorrow.

IRWIN Racing and DEWALT Racing will return to the track tomorrow for Races 17 and 18 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, live on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo Sports with highlights shown on 10 Bold.

QUOTES

Mark Winterbottom, driver #18 IRWIN Racing Holden ZB Commodore

Practice 1: 17th, Practice 2: 32nd

Qualifying: 1st, Shootout: 7th

Race 16: 11th

"We showed so much potential today but didn’t put it together when it mattered," said Mark Winterbottom.

"We started well as one of the fastest in practice and set provisional pole in qualifying, but I made a small mistake in our shootout lap.

"I was on for lap that could have put us in the top three but just had a moment over the kerb at Turn 10 which cost a couple of tenths.

"I made a good start in the race but struggled for pace thereafter.

"We went too long with strategy on our first stint and our pitstop was a couple of seconds slower than it should have been and we emerged a few positions lower after the pit stop cycle.

"We will definitely take a few positives away from today but there is still plenty of room to improve with all of those one-percenters to sort out to get our race position up and also not to lose out in the pit lane.

"Hopefully we can qualify better and show some better race pace tomorrow and we will be in contention for a podium."

Scott Pye, driver #20 DEWALT Racing Holden ZB Commodore

Practice 1: 1st, Practice 2: 3rd

Qualifying: 4th, Shootout: 8th

Race 16: 13th

"Unfortunately our clutch failed, I’m guessing I may have overheated it too much on the way to the line and loaded it too much and it failed when the lights were still on," said Scott Pye.

"It then stalled and I couldn’t get it going on anti-stall.

"When I got going we were about five seconds off the back of the pack, but the car speed was awesome and we were able to come back through.

"Our strategy to run as long as we could worked perfectly for us, our pit stop was great and we had good speed to make it possible.

"I was disappointed with my shootout lap, my last sector wasn’t the best but we know what we can do when everything comes together which is exciting.

"Thanks to the Team 18 crew who have got these cars hooked up this weekend, we made some changes from last week which has made the car even better."

NEXT EVENT: 22-23 August 2020

CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint

TRACK LENGTH: 2.87km

CORNERS: 14

SUPERCARS ROUNDS HOSTED: 22

RACE LAP RECORD: 1:06.5590 (Nick Percat, 2018)