Richards satisfied with Saturday stars

Sunday, 23 August, 2020 - 17:06

Trainer Jamie Richards was more than happy with the performance of stable stars Probabeel and Melody Belle after analysing their respective runs at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Last season’s Gr.1 Surround Stakes (1400m) winner Probabeel flashed home late in cramped quarters to finish second in the Gr.3 Show County Quality (1200m) while ten-time Group One winner Melody Belle finished 11th in the Gr.1 Winx Stakes (1400m) but endured a checkered-passage. Richards had been expecting a positive performance from Probabeel despite her not showing much in two trials leading into the race.

"I couldn’t be more pleased with Probabeel as she has come back really well for this campaign," he said.

"She is not normally a flash triallist so she did what we expected in her two prep runs. They served their purpose in helping with her fitness, so we were expecting to see her go a good race.

"Watching the replay, I do think with a touch more luck she might have even got the victory.

"One thing that did work in our favour was the improved track which suited her perfectly.

"There are a couple of options for her next including the Tramway Stakes (Gr.2, 1400m) in a fortnight or the Bill Ritchie Handicap (Gr.3, 1400m) two weeks after that but, until we see how she comes through the run, we won’t be looking too far ahead."

Two races later dual New Zealand Horse of the Year Melody Belle struck trouble on several occasions during the running of the Winx Stakes, a race won by fellow Kiwi-bred mare Verry Elleegant.

"Melody Belle just didn’t have the bird on her shoulder in that one so I’m not going to worry too much about where she finished up," Richards said.

"She got in quite a good position early on but had Con Te Partiro come back in her face approaching the turn then she copped it twice in the straight as well.

"She did make up some pretty good ground in the last 100m so to see her finish off like that was very pleasing.

"Her first run wasn’t as bad as it looks on paper and now she has got two races under her belt I think you will see her getting back to her best.

"We also haven’t mapped out a clear path for her although she looks ready to start stepping up over more ground.

"I think a race like the George Main Stakes (Gr.1, 1600m) next month is an option but once again we will wait and see her recovery rate before we make that choice."

Richards also advised that last season’s three-time Group One winner Avantage had come through her recent trial win at Taupo in fine style and would kick off a new campaign in the Gr.2 Valachi Downs Foxbridge Plate (1200m) at Te Rapa on September 5.

- NZ Racing Desk