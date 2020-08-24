Canterbury Ranfurly Shield squad named for North Otago clash

|
Some standout performers in Canterbury Club Rugby have been rewarded by being named in the wider Canterbury squad ahead of next Friday’s Ranfurly Shield clash against North Otago at Rugby Park.
With a large number of the Mitre 10 Cup squad away on North and South duties, coaches Mark Brown and Reuben Thorne have taken the opportunity to widen their net and give some of the regions brightest talent the chance to impress at the next level.
"It is an exciting opportunity for some of our most promising players from our local Club teams to get exposure to a higher level of rugby alongside some proven Super Rugby and M10 performers," said Thorne. "We are excited to see what this group can bring and get our lead-in to the M10 Cup underway. The Shield is always special to Canterbury rugby and this game against North Otago will be no exception."
Dan Fransen, the leading try scorer in the Canstaff Metro Premier Men’s Competition, Christchurch’s Cameron Bailey, and Sydenham lynchpin Caleb Aperahama are just three examples of players being rewarded following consistent performances for their clubs.
Kick off for next Friday’s Ranfurly Shield clash against North Otago at Rugby Park is at 2:05, with the match being shown live on Sky Sport. The game is also proudly sponsored by Luisetti Seeds.
The full Canterbury Mitre 10 Cup side will be announced on August 26.
Canterbury Squad to play North Otago:
Name / Club
Alex Harford / High Schools Old Boys
Andrew Knewstubb / West Melton RFC
Bill Fukofuka / Shirley RFC
Billy Harmon / New Brighton RFC
Brett Cameron / Lincoln University
Brodie McAlister / Sydenham RFC
Caleb Aperahama / Sydenham RFC
Cameron Bailey / Christchurch RFC
Chay Fihaki / High Schools Old Boys
Cullen Grace / Lincoln University
Dallas McLeod / Christchurch RFC
Dan Fransen / Sydenham RFC
Ere Enari / Lincoln University
Finlay Brewis / High Schools Old Boys
Fletcher Newell / Lincoln University
Isaiah Punivai / Burnside RFC
Liam Allen / Lincoln University
Luke Donaldson / Lincoln University
Luke Romano / Hurunui RFC
Manasa Mataele / Marist Albion RFC
Mitch Gibson / High Schools Old Boys
Rameka Poihipi / Lincoln University
Sam Darry / High Schools Old Boys
Scott Mellow / Marist Albion RFC
Shilo Klein / High Schools Old Boys
Tamaiti Williams / Burnside RFC
Troy Hallett / Burnside RFC
Zac Gallagher / Burnside RFC
# Players Selected in the North vs South fixture are unavailable for selection
