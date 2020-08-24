Canterbury Ranfurly Shield squad named for North Otago clash

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 07:55

Some standout performers in Canterbury Club Rugby have been rewarded by being named in the wider Canterbury squad ahead of next Friday’s Ranfurly Shield clash against North Otago at Rugby Park.

With a large number of the Mitre 10 Cup squad away on North and South duties, coaches Mark Brown and Reuben Thorne have taken the opportunity to widen their net and give some of the regions brightest talent the chance to impress at the next level.

"It is an exciting opportunity for some of our most promising players from our local Club teams to get exposure to a higher level of rugby alongside some proven Super Rugby and M10 performers," said Thorne. "We are excited to see what this group can bring and get our lead-in to the M10 Cup underway. The Shield is always special to Canterbury rugby and this game against North Otago will be no exception."

Dan Fransen, the leading try scorer in the Canstaff Metro Premier Men’s Competition, Christchurch’s Cameron Bailey, and Sydenham lynchpin Caleb Aperahama are just three examples of players being rewarded following consistent performances for their clubs.

Kick off for next Friday’s Ranfurly Shield clash against North Otago at Rugby Park is at 2:05, with the match being shown live on Sky Sport. The game is also proudly sponsored by Luisetti Seeds.

The full Canterbury Mitre 10 Cup side will be announced on August 26.

Canterbury Squad to play North Otago:

Name / Club

Alex Harford / High Schools Old Boys

Andrew Knewstubb / West Melton RFC

Bill Fukofuka / Shirley RFC

Billy Harmon / New Brighton RFC

Brett Cameron / Lincoln University

Brodie McAlister / Sydenham RFC

Caleb Aperahama / Sydenham RFC

Cameron Bailey / Christchurch RFC

Chay Fihaki / High Schools Old Boys

Cullen Grace / Lincoln University

Dallas McLeod / Christchurch RFC

Dan Fransen / Sydenham RFC

Ere Enari / Lincoln University

Finlay Brewis / High Schools Old Boys

Fletcher Newell / Lincoln University

Isaiah Punivai / Burnside RFC

Liam Allen / Lincoln University

Luke Donaldson / Lincoln University

Luke Romano / Hurunui RFC

Manasa Mataele / Marist Albion RFC

Mitch Gibson / High Schools Old Boys

Rameka Poihipi / Lincoln University

Sam Darry / High Schools Old Boys

Scott Mellow / Marist Albion RFC

Shilo Klein / High Schools Old Boys

Tamaiti Williams / Burnside RFC

Troy Hallett / Burnside RFC

Zac Gallagher / Burnside RFC

# Players Selected in the North vs South fixture are unavailable for selection