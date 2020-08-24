All Auckland Rugby League activity now suspended until September 6

|
[ login or create an account ]
The suspension of all rugby league activity in Auckland (playing, contact and non-contact training and gatherings) has now been extended until Sunday, September 6 in response to the latest Government ruling.
This means all Auckland Rugby League games scheduled to take place during the August 29-30 and September 5-6 rounds are now cancelled.
The Government announced on Monday that Auckland’s level three restrictions will be extended until 11.59pm on August 30, with the region to then move to Level 2 restrictions from that point until at least September 6.
Tighter restrictions will also be in place under Level 2, including a 10-person gathering limit, prohibiting any rugby league activity until after a Government review on September 6, as stated by the New Zealand Rugby League on Monday.
Updates on the position for all grades will be provided at a later date, pending consultation between the Auckland Rugby League and key stakeholders.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice