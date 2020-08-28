Medalza best for Collett - NZTR

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 18:40

Jockey Sam Collett has five rides at Tauranga on Saturday including returning Group One winner Roger That, who resumes over a mile. But the 30-year-old rider, who is closing in on 800 career wins, has plumped for the Stephen Marsh-trained Medalza as her best ride for the day.

The five-year-old mare will contest the Clark Mazey Bayleys Handicap (1300m) and enters off a solid sixth behind Gorgeous Geisha and a second to quality galloper Demonetization prior to that.

"She has had a couple of runs in this time to get fit and she is a mare I have a lot of time for," Collett said.

"She put a couple of wins together last prep pretty comfortably. She does like the cut out of the track and I think it is going to be pretty wet again tomorrow.

"She has also won at Tauranga before so she is really knocking on the door and won’t run into Demonetization again tomorrow, so that will be helpful."