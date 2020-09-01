Tickets on sale for Canterbury Mitre 10 and Farah Palmer Cup seasons

Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 - 10:00

Canterbury Rugby Football Union is set to kick off the 2020 season with Mitre 10 and Farah Palmer Cup, with ticket prices starting from just $8 for children and $15 for adults, including fees.

Tickets for Canterbury’s five home games go on sale from 9am this morning (1st of September) and are available via ticketek.co.nz.

2020 also sees a change from the ‘Take a kid to footy’ offer of previous seasons to a new general admission zone, dubbed the Miles Toyota Family Zone, making it possible for friends and family to enjoy the game together without having to pre-select seats at the time of purchase.

CEO Tony Smail says Canterbury Rugby wants to make coming to the games as accessible for as many people as possible and ticket prices reflect this.

"It’s been a really tough year so far for people; emotionally, physically and financially. We’re riding that same rollercoaster, but we know rugby is about coming together with friends and family. It’s our role to enable that where we can and one of the ways we can do that is making it affordable for people to come to games," Smail says.

"We also want to ensure our teams have the best and most vocal support possible, so let’s pack the park."

Cantabrians will have the extra excitement of seeing their side’s look to defend the JJ Stewart and Ranfurly Shield’s in their first home games of the season against Otago and against Taranaki on the 19th of September.

"It’s our hope the longer evenings and more mild temperatures will really encourage people to come down and support our teams," Smail added.

Fans have the benefit of extra game time on the 19th of September and 3rd of October when the Canterbury Women’s team competes in the Farah Palmer Cup against Otago and Wellington respectively, ahead of the scheduled Men’s Mitre 10 Cup fixture. The same ticket purchased to the Mitre10 Cup fixture enables fans entry to the preceding Women’s match.