Bar's Bugs gets onboard with Paddon

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 11:07

Bar’s Bugs, the New Zealand manufacturer best known for the popular Bar’s Bugs windscreen cleaning additive, is getting behind Kiwi rally star Hayden Paddon and the exciting variety of motorsport projects being undertaken by Paddon Rallysport.

The Cromwell-based rally driver has confirmed a partnership with Bar’s Bugs through to the end of 2021 and will utilise an expanded range of New Zealand developed and made car care products about to be released by Bar’s Bugs to keep his suite of Hyundai rally and race cars looking great.

Established in 1974, Bar’s Bugs is owned and operated by the family business H. O. Wiles Ltd. The brand has featured in the New Zealand rally scene many times over the years and was a key sponsor of Rally New Zealand in the 1990s.

Continuing this motorsport link with Paddon is a good fit for both parties - Paddon excels at going fast and getting cars dirty while Bar’s Bugs products are excellent at quickly and effectively getting cars clean again.

The Bar’s Bugs car care product range includes car wash and protectant, and interior, window and wheel cleaners, and is set to be launched through Repco New Zealand stores on 1 October.

The team at Bar’s Bugs is celebrating the launch of their car care products by giving away an all-expenses paid weekend in Central Otago where the winner will enjoy a high octane rally ride and a hot lap at Highlands with Paddon, get to try their hand on the Highlands go-karts and more.

Quote from Hayden Paddon:

"I’m very excited to be teaming up with Bar’s Bugs, a premium, New Zealand-made car care product range - a product range that is perfect in our industry as we are in the business of getting things dirty while Bar’s Bugs can help our cars to look like a million dollars again.

"Bar’s Bugs have had a history of motorsport partnerships in the past and it’s an honour to represent a loyal Kiwi brand with similar visions as our team - to be the best.

"We look forward to working with Bar’s Bugs for the remaining of 2020 and the 2021 season."

Quote from Geoff Wiles, General Manager of Bar’s Bugs:

"We have a long history supporting motorsport, starting all the way back with Sir Jack Brabham and Bruce McLaren in the 1960s. This year, we are very proud to have formed a partnership with New Zealand's most successful rally car driver. This continues our tradition of supporting world-class drivers that carry our brands and endorse our products.

"No one’s car gets dirtier than Hayden’s and we can think of no one better to put our products to the test. We are excited to be working with Hayden and his team as they continue to expand on their successes in the rally world."

Details on the full range of car care products made in New Zealand by Bar’s Bugs are available on their website https://barsbugs.co.nz/

Keep up with news on Hayden Paddon’s race and rally activities via his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/haydenpaddonwrc.