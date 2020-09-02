Canterbury squad named for 2020 Mitre 10 Cup

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 13:14

Canterbury has unveiled one of their most experienced squads in recent memory as they look to chase down the Mitre 10 Cup trophy, which they last held in 2018.

25 of 37-man squad have Super Rugby experience, there are nine current or former All Blacks, as well as one All Black Sevens representative.

"Representing your province and doing them proud is motivation enough, but when you add in the fact that it has been two years since we last held the Mitre10 Cup Trophy, I’m sure that’ll add a little extra motivation too," said Coach Reuben Thorne.

"To have the All Blacks available this year is a really special opportunity, whether we have them for one week or ten weeks, we will look to take full advantage of their experience," Thorne added.

"If it’s on the park, great, but just having them around the group will be a massive benefit for our young guys, who will no doubt be relied upon a fair bit during this year’s campaign."

Thornes Co-Coach Mark Brown said he’s looking forward to seeing what the likes of Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Dallas Mcleod, and NgatunganePunivai all bring to this years Mitre10 Cup campaign after having gained valuable experience in their rookie Super Rugby seasons, "I thought they all handled their opportunities really well and already we can see the differences in those guys."

"They’ve all grown a bit, both physically and rugby wise too."

Thorne and Brown were also both excited about the addition of two new assistant coaches, Mark Jones and Grant Keenan. "Jonesy is in charge of our attack, something that he’s really passionate about, he’s got a wealth of knowledge in that space and coming from Wales he has a slightly different approach to the game too, which is exciting," said Thorne.

"Grant, having been the Under 19 Coach for the past few years and also in charge of running the Academy, has some really well established relationships with some of the younger guys, so this will be a big help to our overall campaign."

Canterbury have won 9 titles in the past 13 years, only losing to Auckland in 2018 in an extra time thriller, where their arch-rivals prevailed 40-33 after 100 minutes.

Canterbury’s season gets under way against North Harbour in Albany on Friday 11th September, before their first home game, which will also see them put the Ranfurly Shield on the line against Taranaki on Saturday the 19th of September.

Canterbury Squad for the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup season:

Harrison Allan Sydenham

Finlay Brewis HSOB

George Bridge HSOB

Brodie McAlister Sydenham

Fergus Burke University of Canterbury

Brett Cameron Lincoln University

Tom Christie Christchurch

Sam Darry HSOB

Luke Donaldson Lincoln University

Whetukamokamo Douglas University of Canterbury

Mitchell Drummond HSOB

Mitchell Dunshea Springston

Ereatara Enari Lincoln University

Brayden Ennor University of Canterbury

Chay Fihaki HSOB

Cullen Grace Lincoln University

Billy Harmon New Brighton

Oliver Jager New Brighton

Shilo Klein HSOB

Daniel Lienert- Brown HSOB

Manasa Mataele Marist Albion

Josh McKay Kaiapoi

Dallas McLeod Christchurch

Scott Mellow Marist Albion

Joe Moody Lincoln

Richie Mo'unga Linwood

Fletcher Newell Lincoln University

Andrew Knewstubb West Melton

Rameka Poihipi Lincoln University

Reed Prinsep HSOB

Isaiah Punivai Burnside

Ngatungane Punivai Lincoln University

Luke Romano Hurunui

Tom Sanders Lincoln University

Codie Taylor Sydenham

Samuel Whitelock Lincoln University

Tamaiti Williams Burnside

Coach’s Reuben Thorne and Mark Brown, Assistant’s Mark Jones and Grant Keenan