Hiku re-signs for another season - Vodafone Warriors

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 19:13

Vodafone Warriors centre Peta Hiku has recommitted to the club after being re-signed on a one-season deal for 2021.

The 27-year-old Kiwi international, off contract at the end of the season, returned to the club on a three-year deal in 2018 after starting his NRL career with Manly-Warringah in 2013 before a stint with Penrith and later with Warrington in the English Super League.

His re-signing comes after the Vodafone Warriors recently announced St George Illawarra Dragons centre Euan Aitken had been secured on a three-year contract from next season.

"Peta deserves his new contract. He has been in stellar form the last six weeks and has worked really hard on his game," said Vodafone Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan.

"He brings unbelievable skill and try scoring involvement whether it be setting them up or scoring them himself. It’s no coincidence the wingers outside him are always around the top of the try scoring list."

Hiku, a Manurewa Marlins junior, is the Vodafone Warriors’ top try scorer so far this season with six, including a hat-trick in the 37-26 win over North Queensland and a double in the 26-20 victory against Wests Tigers.

"Peta provides invaluable experience to our club. With a number of promising young outside backs coming through, they’ll benefit from his talent.," said Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"As a very popular member of the squad, it’s great news to have him on board as we continue to build our roster for 2021 and the future."

Hiku has averaged 113 metres a game in his 14 appearances but has lifted that average to 128 a game in the club’s last six matches. He has also provided five try assists across those six games including two in last Saturday’s 36-6 win over Newcastle.

Used on the right edge in 2018, he played a key role in right winger David Fusitu’a taking out the Dally M top try scorer award with 23 touchdowns and he was just as influential in 2019 when he was moved to the left edge helping Ken Maumalo to a team-high 17 tries.