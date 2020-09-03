Trio of fan favourites return for 2020-21

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 11:18

Three Kiwi baseball players will return to the Auckland Tuatara for the Auckland-based 2020-21 Australian Baseball League season.

Inaugural Tuatara players Max Brown (outfield), Te Wera Bishop (catcher) and Kris Richards (utility) have agreed to new deals for this summer, joining fellow Kiwis Andrew Marck and Elliot Johnstone as well as Korean slugger Kim Won-seok on the 2020-21 roster.

Brown was a stand-out for the Tuatara in their inaugural season but struggled at the plate last season. He was a defensive star in the outfield however and has demonstrated the talent to contribute across the board with his combination of power and speed.

Bishop has proven to be a reliable defensive catcher and came up with some big hits in key moments last season.

American-born Kiwi Richards’ ability to play anywhere on the diamond and his knack of big moment plays made him a handy acquisition for manager Stephen Mintz and the club.

"Max, Beau (Te Wera) and Kris are known quantities and have the combination of skills and personalities that we want around our club," chief executive Regan Wood said.

"The trio have played an active role in making the Tuatara a success on the park and creating the culture we want off the diamond.

"Max is a terrific fielder and showed in the first season what a threat he can be at the plate. Beau is a great leader and works well with our pitchers while Kris has the ability to do the unbelievable as we saw with that spectacular, leaping outfield catch against the Bandits last summer."

Wood confirmed the club will add more Kiwi players in the weeks ahead but insists he wants to see local players really earn their spots.

"We set this franchise up to raise the standard of baseball in New Zealand," Wood explained. "We can see that theory is working with the massive improvements Elliot Johnstone and Andrew Marck made last summer as they became stand out players in the ABL.

"We need to see more of it from the Kiwi players. We want more Kiwi players to force their way onto the roster and work hard and push each other.

"We hope there will be more Kiwis that do what Elliot and Pinky did this summer."

The club is close to confirming a number of international signings with further announcements to be made in the next week or two.