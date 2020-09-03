Ebrahim, Englefield appointed to new CDCA roles

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 16:31

Central Districts Cricket is delighted to announce the appointment of two further coaching personnel to strengthen the support structure for Performance and Pathway players throughout our region this summer.

CD has contracted former Zimbabwe international DION EBRAHIM and former Central Stags captain JARROD ENGLEFIELD to provide coaching hubs in Hawke’s Bay (the Eastern hub) and Nelson-Marlborough (Tasman hub), respectively - complementing the establishment of similar hubs in Taranaki (Western hub) under Jamie Watkins, Coach: Female Performance and Pathways) and Manawatu (Central hub, under Dave Meiring, Coach: CD A and Pathways) for identified players.

Previously a Taranaki representative and coach, Ebrahim returns to CD territory after five years in Christchurch where he took up a role as Canterbury’s Performance coach overseeing rep squad programmes before becoming Assistant Coach of the Canterbury men’s team for the past two seasons.

Ebrahim first arrived in Taranaki in 2006 to take up a role as Hawera United's professional player, following 29 Tests and 82 ODIs in his career for Zimbabwe.

He played 51 times for Taranaki and broke the association record for most centuries during that time.

Ebrahim will now be based in Napier, while Englefield will cover CD’s territory at the top of the South Island from his Marlborough base.

CD is the only Major Association to sit across both main islands of New Zealand and, geographically, is one of New Zealand’s largest, most widespread cricket associations.

"That means we have to come up with unique solutions to ensure all the talented players across our eight Districts are getting the input and support they need from us to develop," says CD’s High Performance Manager Lance Hamilton.

Englefield will be continuing his existing contract role as CD’s Under 19 Men’s Coach and his deep familiarity with Nelson and Marlborough cricket makes him a natural fit to take on the expanded responsibilities at the top of the South.

Ebrahim will meanwhile provide extra support for the pool of identified players who are domiciled on the Eastern coast of the North Island - players that represent an array of District Associations.

The appointments of Ebrahim and Englefield also increases the resource available to provide coach support to CDCA’s network of eight Districts that deliver programmes for players at a regional level.

"Most of our Stags group are based in Hawke’s Bay these days, but inevitably there will be times throughout the season when [coach] Aldin and the Stags are away on the road for extended periods - and not all of our Stags players are away with that squad, and we have a number of other identified players in the region as well," noted Hamilton.

"Dion’s role will be to help us better support these identified players, as well as coming into our High Performance environments at different times throughout the season to provide assistance for Aldin.

"The great thing about these two appointments is that both men already have extensive knowledge of our region, given Jarrod’s playing and coaching career with Marlborough and the Stags, and Dion’s playing/coaching career with Taranaki.

"They also bring plenty of experience at the elite level that will enhance the excellent development work being done in the regions by our eight District Associations."

The Stags and Hinds assemble this month for the first of their preseason camps ahead of the 2020/21 cricket season.