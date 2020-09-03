NZ form to include sectional data

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 17:05

Punters and keen followers of form now have an additional tool with the inclusion of sectional split data.

NZTR has entered a partnership with Formpro to provide what has been an essential part of racing followers’ arsenal in most other racing jurisdictions for many years.

Previously only the last 600m has been available in New Zealand but now the NZ-based Formpro is now supplying splits for the first 400m, and at 200m intervals from the last 800m. The information is expected to be available online within 24 hours of each race day, with the results from yesterday’s Avondale JC meeting the first to go live.

This information will be included in results and in a horse’s performance record on the LOVERACING.NZ website from this week and in due course, the sectional information will be provided in the formline for runners in TAB form and racing publications.

Sectional times are a valuable tool, not just for punters, but for trainers and owners when accessing a horse’s performance, and NZTR is pleased to now be able to provide these. Having access to sectional data splits will also prove beneficial to Australian-based punters when assessing New Zealand form, allowing them to invest on our races with more confidence.