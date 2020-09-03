Silver Ferns partner with Dermaviduals

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 17:34

Netball New Zealand is thrilled to welcome bespoke skincare brand, dermaviduals as the official skincare and makeup supplier of the Silver Ferns.

dermaviduals are passionate about supporting women in sport and those who focus on health and fitness. Netball New Zealand mirrors dermaviduals’ core values of health, precision, dedication and progressiveness, so it is a perfect alignment.

"We are absolutely ecstatic to be officially working with the talented team at the Silver Ferns. We have previously worked with a lot of the team members individually and they are true role models who epitomise skin health and a balanced lifestyle. We are excited to provide tailored skincare and bespoke makeup products to the Silver Ferns team, specifically designed for the skin type of each individual," Simone Vescio, Co-Managing Director of dermaviduals said.

Netball New Zealand Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said she thrilled to be in partnership with dermaviduals.

"dermaviduals are world-renowned for manufacturing active skin care systems, using only pure ingredients and we think this is so well aligned to partner with our World Champion Silver Ferns."

Just like fingertips, every skin is unique, recognising this, dermaviduals creates customised skin solutions. dermaviduals is made using only the best ingredients sourced from around the world, together with the very best in science, innovation and proven research.

The deco range by dermaviduals is everything that the celebrated skincare line is: customisable, pure, corrective and based on science using their world-renowned DMS technology.