Book full for Almanzor

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 18:16

Cambridge Stud has put up the book full sign for their European Champion three-year-old Almanzor for the third consecutive year.

The son of Wootton Bassett is standing his third season in New Zealand at a fee of $30,000 + GST.

"We are delighted that Almanzor’s book is full again," Cambridge Stud chief executive Henry Plumptre said.

"Our thanks go, particularly, to our shareholders but also our annual breeders, most of which are using him for the third consecutive year.

"New Zealand breeder support has been very strong and we are pleased for them that results for Almanzor’s sire Wootton Bassett continue to support his best son, as does the recent sale to Coolmore."

Almanzor will have a high profile first crop of yearlings heading to the sales across New Zealand and Australia in 2021.

"Cambridge Stud will retain a number of his progeny to race, but we intend to showcase his yearlings in both Australia and New Zealand during the next sales season," Plumptre said.

"Everyone faces the same challenge next year but we are confident Almanzor’s first crop will be equal to the challenge and we look forward to the sales season."