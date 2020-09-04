'Test stars headline strong Auckland Vulcans Women's squad'

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 12:45

A host of capped internationals are among the 25-strong squad named to represent the Auckland Vulcans at next month’s National Women’s Tournament.

The group, which was picked by independent selectors and coaching staff, includes players from five different clubs from both the Farrelly Photos Women’s Premiership and Championship competitions.

Former Kiwi Fern Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell is back for a second campaign with the Vulcans, and is joined by fellow capped New Zealand Test players Shontelle Woodman and Lilieta Maumau-Pinomi.

Cesca Luafalealo, who played for Fetu Samoa against the Kiwi Ferns last year, and 2017 Rugby League World Cup Cook Islands’ rep Natalee Tagivaitau are also included.

High-flying Ponsonby account for 10 players, followed by Richmond and Mt Albert (five each), while Manurewa have three players selected and Otahuhu two.

The team will be coached by former SAS Fox Memorial Premiership winning player Dion Briggs, who has been coaching the Ponsonby women’s team for the last three seasons.

"It’s a quality squad who will do Auckland proud," Briggs said.

"It’s good to have a number of players who have been in the Vulcans’ system in previous years, and now I’m looking forward to meeting all the players, regrouping and putting on a great performance come October 17 and 18."

The Vulcans kick off their Championship campaign against Upper Central on October 17, followed by games against Wellington and Northland the next day, with all three games played at Pulman Park in Auckland.

2020 Auckland Vulcans squad

Manurewa | Cherie Field, Alix Leaupepe, Jayden Rogers

Mt Albert | Cesca Luafalealo, Milarnia Cairns, Shannon Muru, Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell, Keri Ratima

Otahuhu | Lilieta Maumau-Pinomi, Jhana Magele

Ponsonby | Katarina Allen, Lavinia Tauhalaliku, Sarah Filimoeatu, Elizabeth Taka, Natalee Tagivaitau, Kimiana Muriwai, Melenaite Fifita, Kathleen Noble, Metanoia Fotu-Moala, Debbie Ufipoa

Richmond | Shontelle Woodman, Carmel Uhila, Kaylarnee Meleisea, Nikita Porima, Yasmine Puru-Tongia