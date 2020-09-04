Payten fully focused on Vodafone Warriors for rest of season

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 14:11

While acknowledging Todd Payten’s appointment today as North Queensland’s new coach from next season, Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George said the interim head coach remained fully focused on the Vodafone Warriors for rest of the 2020 NRL campaign.

Under Payten’s guidance the Vodafone Warriors have won four of their last five matches to move to ninth on the ladder ahead of their clash with third-placed Parramatta at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford on Sunday (4.05pm kick-off local time; 6.05pm NZT).

"Todd and I have spoken and nothing has changed," said George.

"He is doing a terrific job with our team and we’re proud of what he, the players and the staff have been achieving. I know Todd is as committed and focused as ever to fulfilling his role with us.

"As a club we’re pleased for him that he has secured his future and that’s he’s able to take his family back to Australia but all that matters for him right now is ensuring the Vodafone Warriors are well prepared to face the Eels this weekend. "To that end, we have agreed there won’t be any further comment about Todd’s contract with the Cowboys until after our game on Sunday."

Payten was contracted as an assistant coach with the Vodafone Warriors until the end of next season but George said the club respected his desire to return home for family reasons.