Horse of the Year Awards to go virtual - NZTR

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 16:11

Uncertainty regarding alert levels has resulted in the Board of New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) deciding against holding the 2020 Horse of the Year Awards in its usual format.

The achievements of industry participants over the 2019-20 season will still be acknowledged with the 2020 Horse of the Year Awards held as a virtual event, hosted by MCs George Simon and Kate Gourdie.

While recognises that this is disappointing for finalists in the voting categories, along with premiership winners wanting to celebrate with their peers, the unpredictability of where alert levels might land made this the only sensible decision.

Our ticketing outlet iTICKET will be in touch with those who have already purchased tables in due course to organise refunds. As there have been several cancellations and postponements they do ask for patience.

More details regarding the virtual event will be forthcoming over the coming weeks.