'NZTR rescheduled regional roadshows'

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 16:42

The NZTR Regional Roadshows which were postponed in August have now been rescheduled.

Bearing in mind the current alert level 2 protocols around "gatherings" those planning to attend any of the regional roadshow events is required to email: office@nztr.co.nz with their names along with the venue they will be attending.

Entry will be restricted to 100 people - as per the alert level 2 regulations - and only those registered will be able to attend.

With Auckland remaining in alert level 2.5 a roadshow at Ellerslie is unable to be held within the government requirements which restrict gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

The Regional Roadshows will commence next Thursday in Invercargill and Wingatui, with the final South Island event at Riccarton on Friday.

The North Island events will be held at Te Rapa and New Plymouth on Monday of the following week, concluding at Awapuni on the Tuesday.

Full details below:

Thursday 10 September - 12pm-2pm, Takitimu Room, Ascot Park Hotel, Invercargill

Thursday 10 September - 5-7pm, Winning Post Lounge,Wingatui Racecourse

Friday 11 September - 1pm-3pm, Balmerino Room, Riccarton RacecourseMonday 14 September - 11am-1pm, Fosters Lounge, Te Rapa Monday 14 September - 4.30pm-6.30pm, La Mer Lounge, New Plymouth

Tuesday 15 September - 11am-1pm, Silks Lounge, Awapuni racecourse