Blinkers to help Richards duo on raceday

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 18:05

Trainer Jamie Richards admits that his pair of three-year-olds set to contest Saturday’s Gr.3 WRC Northland Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) are difficult to get a line on at home.

Need I Say More ($3.50) and Your Point ($4.20) will represent the Matamata trainer and the undefeated geldings have been installed at the top of the market for the early season three-year-old feature.

"Need I Say More has done well," Richards said. "He is a laid-back sort of horse who is a bit hard to get a line on at home.

"His first trial was very good and then we put him in between a couple (of other horses) in a trial at Te Teko and he just had a bit of a gawk around.

"We have just left the visor blinkers for raceday and any moisture that remains in the track will be of an assist for him, even though he will handle better ground, I think he gets away with the softer stuff better than most."

Your Point is another talented galloper that has had two trials in readiness for his raceday return.

"He was a little bit plain in his first trial but trialled up really well at Te Teko with the blinkers back on and we were pleased with his work on Tuesday morning," Richards said.

"We will get a good line on him against some nice progressive early spring three-year-olds."