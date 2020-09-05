Willis Feasey, Adam Hall and Corey Peters claim back to back national titles

Saturday, 5 September, 2020 - 18:45

Willis Feasey, Adam Hall and Corey Peters were crowned National Giant Slalom Champions today in their respective categories, following their Super G wins from yesterday. Today is Day Two of the National Alpine Championships, National Para Alpine Championships and the National Alpine Junior Championships being held at Coronet Peak.

Willis Feasey, yesterday’s Super G Champion, convincingly won the Giant Slalom today 1.07 seconds ahead of his closest competitor. "I hadn’t had the best training build up but did enough on the day to get it, so really happy". Jack Adams finished in second place and Harrison Messenger in third, rounding out the men’s podium.

Adam Hall and Corey Peters both carried their momentum from yesterday, with Adam crowned the standing National Para Giant Slalom winner, with Josh Crean finishing in second. Corey won the sitting National Para Giant Slalom race, explaining that due to the weather overnight "today was very interesting, the course preparation was kind of late, a late start and obviously a late finish. Snow conditions were pretty variable but the coaches and all the course workers did a good job to get the race off. I am pretty happy to come away with another win". High Performance Development athlete Aaron Ewen finished in second place.

Piera Hudson took out the Women’s National Giant Slalom Champion, winning by an impressive 2.29 seconds. Piera explained "I think we’re all just really happy to get a race off today, I don’t think any of us were expecting much when we were in lockdown of getting any kind of season so it’s great that we could have our Nationals today". She was joined on the Women’s podium by Eliza Grigg, yesterday’s Super G champion, in second and Michol Hinton in third.

Within the Alpine National Championships the National Junior Championships were held as a paper race. Michol Hinton won the Women’s Giant Slalom National Junior Championships with a lead of 0.52 seconds, with Olivia Flight in second and Katie Crawford rounding out the podium in third. Harrison Messenger, yesterday’s National Junior Super G winner, won the Men’s race by a very convincing 2.68 seconds, followed by Phenix Tatge in second and Aidan Wilkins in third.

The race today was also a National Points race for under 14 and under 16 athletes, whose national champions will be crowned at the Snowvision National Youth Championships held at Cardrona starting on the 25th of September.

Tomorrow is the third and final day of the National Alpine Championships, National Para Alpine Championships and the National Alpine Junior Championships and the athletes will be competing in Slalom.

Results: https://www.snowsports.co.nz/calendar-and-results/results-3/results-2/coronet-peak-national-championships-national-junior-championships-and-national-points-youth-series/