Another top ten fightback for Pye in Townsville

Saturday, 5 September, 2020 - 23:36

DEWALT Racing’s Scott Pye charged forward eight places to finish ninth in Race 22 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, while IRWIN Racing’s Mark Winterbottom fought to finish 14th in the opening race of the Robson Civil Townsville SuperSprint.

Pye started 17th behind team mate Winterbottom before making his way forward past James Courtney, Jack Le Brocq and Fabian Coulthard into ninth before the pit stop cycle commenced.

Pye was again the last of the field to stop, pitting from the lead on Lap 26 for two tyres and exiting in 10th. He ran side-by-side with Rick Kelly through Turns 11, 12 and 13 before making his way up to ninth into Turn 1 with seven laps to go.

Winterbottom started 16th for today’s race and after a clean start he made up two spots to sit 14th at the end of the first lap.

He ran long in the race and followed team mate Pye until making his compulsory pit stop on Lap 26 for two tyres.

Winterbottom exited the pits in 14th where he remained for the remainder of the race.

As a result of his climb up the field today, Pye has been chosen as the recipient of a $5000 cash prize from Boost Mobile for the Hard Racer Award. He has since announced that the prize money will be split between the travelling Team 18 crew and his affiliated charity, Feel the Magic.

The IRWIN Racing and DEWALT Racing Commodores return to action tomorrow with back-to-back qualifying from 9:40am. Race 23 will commence at 12:05pm and Race 24 from 2:40pm, live on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo Sports.

QUOTES

Scott Pye, driver #20 DEWALT Racing Holden ZB Commodore

"Qualifying was a bummer this morning but we had an amazing race car today which allowed us to move forward," said Scott Pye.

"The crew nailed the stops today and we moved up eight places to ninth.

"We were awarded the Boost Mobile Hard Charger Award of $5000 as well which was really cool, I’ve chosen to donate half of that to Team 18 and half to Feel the Magic."

Mark Winterbottom, driver #18 IRWIN Racing Holden ZB Commodore

"We had a tough race today," said Mark Winterbottom.

"Something isn’t going the right way for us in the #18 car at the moment, but we do have another two cracks at it tomorrow to turn our Townsville form around.

"I can’t seem to get the car to hang on to its tyres, and when you spend so much time chasing a race car it then hurts your qualifying performance.

"We still have a bit of work ahead of us but we’ll work on our setup for a better race run tomorrow."

NEXT EVENT: 5-6 September 2020